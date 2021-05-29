Jahnavi Dhanrajgir: A big project can get an actor noticed but growing takes time

"One can get a big project that gets them noticed instantly but growing and doing well in any business takes time, effort and hard work. I think humans in general are naturally attracted to working with people they know, and that happens no matter what field you're in, and it is necessary to a certain extent. Though eventually, I believe it's talent that keeps you in the game, I certainly hope so anyway," she told IANS.

The actress made her acting debut earlier this year in the film "Bolo Hau", directed by her father Tarun Dhanrajgir. "Post the release of my first film, as a heroine, I auditioned for 'Broken But Beautiful', a much loved show. When I heard the story and my role, I decided to take it up and I am glad that I did. I would say my character has a lot of depth -- I play an author who writes books about hope," she says.

Jahnavi worked as an assistant editor in films such as "Gunday" and "Kick". While she wants to get into direction, she feels that it would have to wait for the moment.

"Perhaps one day, when I find a story that moves me enough to tell it. As of now I think I need more life experience before I venture into direction. Acting is probably my favourite creative outlet, I feel most like myself in front of the camera playing someone else!" she says.

