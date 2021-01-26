Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan: Priyanka Gandhi wishes nation on Republic Day

Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): A farmers are carrying out a truck rally to protest the central farm laws on 72nd Republic day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday raised the slogan of 'Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan'.



"Jai Jawan! Jai Kisan! May our Republic achieve more strength in coming days," the Congress general secretary tweeted.

Protests against the Central agri laws intensified in the national capital on Tuesday as groups of farmers were seen indulging in vandalism of public property and targeting police personnel deployed for Republic Day security.



Reports of farmers breaking barricades to enter Delhi and indulging in vandalism poured from several parts of the city.



Protesting farmers have now reached ITO after breaking police barricades placed opposite old Delhi Police headquarters and were seen attacking police personnel and vandalising vehicles. (ANI)

