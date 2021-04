'Jai Shri Ram' masks much in demand

Suruchi, who owns a boutique in Lucknow, said, "There has been a decline in demand for dresses so I decided to start making masks -- some of them with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them. Suddenly, I am flooded with requests for masks in various colours."

Lucknow, April 16 (IANS) With more and more people turning to prayers in the pandemic, masks with 'Jai Shri Ram' printed on them are in great demand.

She said that she has supplied 'Jai Shri Ram' masks in large quantities to candidates contesting the Panchayat polls.

"I got orders for 2,000 masks from a candidate in Bakshi Ka Talab on the outskirts of Lucknow. Word soon went around and now I have orders from districts like Sultanpur, Basti and Maharajganj and I am finding it difficult to cope with the demand," she stated.

Ashutosh Agarwal , who sells these masks in his grocery stores in Lucknow, said that masks with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them are in demand because people believe that these masks have the 'spiritual' power to guard them against the virus.

--IANS

amita/dpb