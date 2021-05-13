Jail warden in UP faces action for chaining nonagenarian

Lucknow, May 13 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government has suspended the Etah jail warden Ashok Yadav after a video showed a 90-year-old prisoner chained to a hospital bed in the jail.
A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against him.
A photograph of the old man, who had been hospitalized after he complained of respiratory problem, had gone viral earlier in the day.
DG jails, Anand Kumar had sought a report from the supervisory officer.
Giving information about the action on the Twitter handle of DG prisons, Kumar said that no officer or employee will be spared.
The prisoner's chains have been removed.
--IANS
amita/in