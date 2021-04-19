Jailed IPS officer's wife, contesting UP panchayat polls, succumbs to Covid

She was the daughter-in--law of former SP MP, late Mitrasen Yadav, and was contesting from the Harington Ganj seat of the district, which went to polls on April 15.

Ayodhya, April 19 (IANS) Jailed IPS officer Arvind Sen's wife, Priyanka Sen, 40, who was the Samajwadi Party candidate for zila panchayat member from Ayodhya, died of Covid complications.

Priyanka Sen was taken to the Faizabad district hospital after she complained of chest pain on Saturday night.

Hospital sources said, she had full-blown Covid symptoms and died during treatment on Sunday.

Priyanka's brother-in-law and former Minister Anand Sen said, "It is likely that she got infected during hectic campaigning for panchayat elections. We are shocked and saddened by her death."

Priyanka's husband, Arvind Sen, is an accused in the animal husbandry scam. He had surrendered in a Lucknow court in January after being on the run for several months and is currently lodged in prison.

Meanwhile, the Covid second wave has hit several politicians in the region, including BJP MLA from Gosainganj, Indra Pratap Tiwari, Ambedkar Nagar MP Ritesh Pandey, former SP minister Avadhesh Prasad, his wife and former chairperson of Faizabad zila panchayat Sona Devi, former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Tej Narain Pandey and former SP minister Pandit Singh from Gonda.

