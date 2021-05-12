Jailed Sacha Sauda chief hospitalised in Haryana

Chandigarh, May 12 (IANS) Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is undergoing an imprisonment in Rohtak jail of Haryana, was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday after he complained of dizziness.

The jailed Dera head, who has been sentenced for the rape of two of his disciples and murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, was taken to the PGIMS here under tight police security.