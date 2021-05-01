Jailed SP leader Azam Khan, son Abdullah test positive for Covid-19

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh), May 1 (IANS) Jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan have tested positive for Covid-19. The RT-PCR reports of 13 inmates, including Azam Khan, lodged in Sitapur jail, have come out positive for the infection.

Jail Superintendent R.S. Yadav said Rampur MP Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan have been found to be infected with Covid-19 in a report released by the state health department on Friday night. Of the 13 inmates, 12 have been moved to a separate precinct.