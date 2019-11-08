Jaipur: NIA files chargesheet in fake currency case

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency has filed a 350-page charge-sheet in the NIA special court here against two people accused of the criminal conspiracy of smuggling and circulating counterfeit Indian currency brought over from Pakistan.

The two accused, Ran Singh and Kunpj, are both residents of the Tharparkar district in Pakistan.



While Ran Singh is in custody, Kunpj is absconding.

Singh had been detained by the officials of Land Customs station in Barmer district on March 16 and counterfeit notes to the tune of Rs 94,000 in denominations of two thousand were seized from him.

The investigation was taken over by NIA, which unearthed Singh's link with a gang involved in the production, smuggling, and circulation of high-quality conference currency.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

