Jaipur company develops robot for drainage cleaning with aim to eliminate manual scavenging

The Managing Director of the Jaipur-based company stated that it is the world's first solar-equipped robot that is capable of eliminating the practice of manual scavenging.According to Bhuvnesh Mishra, MD of Jaipur-based Club First, a camera has been installed in the robot, with GPS and 19 gas detection sensors.Mishra while speaking to ANI on Thursday said, "Xena 6.0, world's first solar-powered robot, is equipped with a camera, GPS and 19 gas detection sensors and has potential to eliminate the practice of manual scavenging."Mishra stated that the company has developed another multi-purpose robot that can be used in rescue operations, firefighting, agriculture and defence and can manage a load of around 300 kilograms at a time."Our other robot, Xena 5.0 can be used for multiple purposes including rescue operations, firefighting, agriculture and defence. It can carry a load of 200-kg and drag another 100-kg weight," added Mishra.Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court, on Thursday, issued notice to the Centre on a petition seeking strict compliance of the provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh allowed the application seeking impleading Union of India as a necessary party to the proceedings for proper adjudication of the petition.The court asked the Centre to file a reply and listed for further hearing in mid-September.The application filed by advocate and social activist Amit Sahni came after the statement given by Minister of State for Social Justice and empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, in the Rajya Sabha."That on July 27, 2021, during the 254th Session of the Rajya Sabha, the Hon'ble Minister of State for Social Justice and empowerment, Ramdas Athawale (also ex-officio Chairperson of Central Monitoring Committee constituted under section 29 of the Act), while answering an unstarred question bearing no. 1017, asked by fellow MPs Mallikarjun Kharge and Dr L Hanumanthaia about the number of deaths caused due to manual scavenging during the last five years, stated that no such deaths have been reported due to manual scavenging," read the application.Sahni had sought appropriate directions from civic bodies to ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, in order to prevent loss of lives because of manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks. (ANI)