Jaipur Foot camp in Kashmir helps the disabled

The camp was jointly organised by the makers of the world-famous Jaipur Foot, Bhagwan Mahaveer Vikland Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) and 268 Infantry Brigade in the border village of Pharkian in which over 750 disabled were provided with free artificial limb, callipers, crutches and hearing aids.

The various aids and appliances were disbursed after medical check-up under the supervision of the founder and chief patron of the BMVSS DR Mehta and the BMVSS honorary advisor on international affairs, former ambassador of India to Kuwait Satish Mehta. Senior army officers and doctors of the Army Medical Corps (AMC) were also present during the camp.

DR Mehta said that a large number of disabled living in the Kashmir valley who are unable to travel because of the disability was brought to the campsite and were provided with customised fittings during the camp.

Those suffering from polio related problems were fitted with calipers and were also provided wheelchairs based on the severity of their deformities. Hearing aids were provided to the hearing impaired to facilitate better hearing.

Mehta said the holding of the camps free of charge in the border areas of Kashmir valley generate a lot of goodwill and it helps those who either are unable to undertake travel for rehabilitation or are unable to afford an artificial limb and appliances.

He said the army authorities undertake the task of holding such camps in various parts of Jammu & Kashmir and the BMVSS provide the artificial limbs and appliances free of cost.

Mehta said in April this year, a similar camp was organised in Anantnag district in which 1,900 disabled were benefitted free through a joint effort of the army and the BMVSS. He said the BMVSS would support such camps in the future also.

