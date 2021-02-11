Jaipur Mayor sets example, works till few hours before delivery

In a tweet this morning, Saumya said: "Work is worship! Attended Municipal Corporation meeting till late Wednesday night, got admitted in hospital at 12.30 am after labour pains and delivered a baby boy on Thursday morning with the God's blessings," said Saumya who is the first elected Mayor in Rajasthan to have given birth to a baby while in office.

Jaipur, Feb 11 (IANS) Setting an example of putting public service before personal comforts, Jaipur Nagar Nigam (Greater) Mayor Dr Saumya Gurjar continued to work late into the night before delivering a baby boy at 5.14 am on Thursday.

The Mayor had told IANS during Union Minister Smriti Irani's visit at the state BJP office on February 7 that "working during full-term pregnancy is exciting and challenging too. Taking up new tasks makes me forget all my pains".

Even when her pregnancy term was nearing an end, she was present during the unveiling of Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Health Insurance Scheme on January 30; in fact, she also presented the MC Budget and was in the field to complete the set tasks in the last one month.

Saumya, who campaigned for Jaipur MC elections and won while she was pregnant, has received congratulatory messages from well-wishers on the social media for her 'new-age woman' spirit.

--IANS

arc/tsb