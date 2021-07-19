Jaipuria institute of management organises 2nd e-convocation

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Jaipuria Institute of Management, one of Indias top MBA colleges, efficaciously concluded its academic sessions of 2020-2021 with its second e-convocation inviting tremendous participation from graduating students, distinguished guests, faculties and alumnus across four campuses from the institute.

The e-convocation was graced by the honourable Chief Guest for the occasion, Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO, Edelweiss Group.

A total of 1,023 students from Noida, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Indore campuses were conferred with their management degrees through video conferencing.

Despite the slow economy, the Jaipuria Institute of Management managed to place over 945 students across its four campuses in Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur and Indore in leading companies this year and the placement is still on for the rest students.

The graduating batch were offered various coveted roles in e-commerce, FMCG, Retail & Manufacturing, Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Analytics, and Consulting. Some of the leading corporates includes Flipkart, Deloitte, Henkel, HDFC etc.

Addressing the students during the convocation, Chairman, Sharad Jaipuria, President of Integral Education Society, welcomed all the graduates of 2019-2021 batch and said: "The world has gone through a period of inadequacy, change, adjustments but at the same time the world is adapting to the new ways of living, working, sharing and being."

Jaipuria quoted an example of ‘farmer burying a seed but at the same time it is planted' instead of feeling buried.

"By our situation we must realise that difficult situations are not meant to bury us but to plant us. Having hope is having an expectation that something good will happen in the future. The change in learning style and adapting to Zoom is itself an infinite hope, and passed the best wishes virtually to the batch.

"It is a mixed feeling as we confer management degrees to our students but it is always a proud moment for us as we know that they will shine and keep up the name of Jaipuria Institute of Management in different career paths they choose," he added.

After the welcome address Vice Chairman, Shreevats Jaipuria shared the progress report of Jaipuria Institute of Management for the year 2020-2021

"It is my privilege to report the progress of our institution - Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur and Indore during the academic year 2020-21. In spite of various challenges including the unprecedented time of Covid-19 pandemic Jaipuria institutes showed resilience and adaptability in its response and achieved placements close to 90 per cent of its students. We have tried to continuously serve the interest of our stakeholders especially our students during these uncertain times. 230 companies have completed their recruitment process so far including blue chip and new age companies.

"The institution has also received recognition from Indian and international recruiting agencies. The National Institutional Ranking framework India has ranked our all four campuses among the top 75 and the third campus among the top 100 management institution in the country including all IITs and IIMs and we look forward 2020-21 rankings which are going to release very soon.

"We believe that our students must have a global exposure and for the same we have collaborated with the Ara Business school in New Zealand and a business school in France. This collaboration cover faculty and student exchange, core teaching and research collaborations," he said.

He further added: "I'm thankful to the students, parents, faculty, staff and leadership team for the efforts during the year 2020-21 and lastly would like to congratulate graduating student and wish you all the success in your journey."

After the progress report, Rashesh Shah, Chairman and CEO Edelweiss Group said: "Congratulations to all the students who graduated today from Jaipuria Institute Management and said it is the best to graduate for India because if we look at the vaccination rollout or how things are back to normalcy it appears that the worst is behind us and best is hide of us."

Shah advised students, to incorporate long-term thinking in everything you do. He further added that life is a marathon and treating it like a marathon is very important. The success formula which cherished me a lot is ‘Ideas and values', Idea is like an accelerator and Values are your breaks and tells you what to do what not to do, and quoted ‘Ideas Create and Values protect'. ‘Be your best-self and Learn, Relearn and Learn'

In the award ceremony, Sibeli Mukherjee PGDM, 2019-21 from Lucknow, Jyoti Jangid, PGDM (SM), 2019-21 from Noida, Shilpi Sharma PGDM, 2019-21 from Jaipur and Ravi Jaiswani, PGDM, 2019-21 from Indore were declared "Best Student" from their respective campuses.

Jaipuria Institute of Management also felicitated alumni achievers from the institute. From Lucknow campus the recipients were- Manoj Pandey, PGDM 1997-99, Director Data Science, Johnson & Johnson, Abhishek Pareekh: CEO, Atal Incubation Centre, Ashok Joshi, Vice President, Axis Bank, Nirmal Gupta, PGDM 1996-98, Global CFO for Installation Products Division, Atlanta, USA, Vineet Tandon, PGDM 1997-99, Co-Founder, Capital 9 for their notable services in their respective corporate careers.

From Noida Campus the recipients were Ramit Makkar, PGDM 2004-06, Managing Partner - Goodhope Financial Services LLP, India and Prashant Shukla, PGDM 2008-10, Head, Microsoft Business Applications Operations, Australia.

From Indore Campus, the recipients were- Girish Chaple, PGDM 2016-18, Merchandise Allocation Planner - Landmark Group and from Lucknow Campus, the awardees were Kishan Jainani (Entrepreneur Oriented Category), PGDM 2010-12, CEO - Tea Connect, Praveen Mishra (Service Oriented Category), PGDM 2008-10, National Manager -Branding and Communication, Wonder Cements.

The Chairman, Sharad Jaipuria once again congratulated the students for their outstanding achievements and extended his best wishes for their new journey. The ceremony was concluded with vote of thanks by him.

--IANS

san/ksk/