Jairam Ramesh rejects reports of raising PM-CARES in standing committee meet

Chairman of the committee Ramesh said in a tweet, "This is completely, totally, absolutely FALSE. PM-CARES was not mentioned even once in 150 minutes of today's Standing Committee meeting. Report news. Don't peddle LIES."

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has rejected reports that he raised issues related to the PM-CARES fund in the Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday.

His statement came after reports that he raised the issue of PM-CARES fund in the meeting.

But sources say that during standing committee meeting of Parliament, BJP members opposed any discussion on the vaccine policy and even briefly left the meeting when the issue of different pricing was raised by some members.

BJP members of the science and technology committee objected to the circulated agenda, which was on the vaccine policy. Sources said the panel was to discuss "the development of vaccines and the genome sequencing of Covid variants".

The BJP MPs left the room but they returned as chairman of the committee and Congress leader Ramesh assured that the meeting would stick to its agenda, sources said.

--IANS

miz/kr