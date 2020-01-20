Jairam Thakur says proud moment for Himachal as JP Nadda will become BJP national president

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said that it will be a proud moment for his state when Jagat Prakash Nadda takes over as the national president of the "world's largest party", BJP.

"It is a matter of happiness for us that a person belonging to a small state like Himachal is going to become the president of the world's largest party today. It will be a proud moment for Himachal as JP Nadda will take over as BJP's national president. We hope that his tenure will be successful," Thakur told ANI.



"BJP is a workers-based party where anyone can become the national president. You will never see this thing in any other party, especially Congress," he said.

Ahead of the nomination process for the election of the BJP national president, senior leaders including Amit Shah, and Nitin Gadkari on Monday reached the party headquarters here at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

Union Ministers, Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Goa CM Pramod Sawant, leaders, state chiefs and general secretaries are also present there.

As per the party sources, BJP working president JP Nadda is set to become the party chief and would be elected unopposed. Nadda filed his nomination today.

A former Himachal Pradesh minister, Nadda has organisational experience and became party's working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha elections.

Nadda will replace Shah who is currently serving as Union Home Minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet and had been serving as party chief till now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate the newly elected BJP president later today at the party headquarters. (ANI)

