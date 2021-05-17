Jaish operative tasked to kill Hindu priest held from Delhi hotel

According to a Special Cell source, John aka Jaan Mohammad Dar, a resident of J&K's Pulwama, was held from his room at the Shiva Hotel in Paharganj area on Sunday evening.

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) A Jammu and Kashmir resident who was allegedly tasked to kill priest Swami Yati Narsinghanand for Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), has been arrested from a hotel here, the Delhi Police's Special Cell said on Monday.

A .30 bore pistol, two magazines, 15 live rounds, an orange-coloured kurta, a piece of 'kalawa' and several other religious items were recoverd from him.

A Special Cell officer said that Dar was arrested in connection with a case registered on April 28 this year. During questioning, he revealed that he has studied up to Class 12 and currently works as a carpenter. It was also found that he was booked by the Jammu and Kahsmir Police for stone pelting in 2016 at the time of death of terrorist Burhan Wani.

The officer said that Dar stated that he had met JeM terrorist named Aabid while roaming in his field in December 2020.

"Aabid informed him that he is from Pakistan-occupied Kashmie and that he is a 'Mujahid' of JeM. Over the period, Aabid and Dar grew a strong bonding as both wanted to fight against the Indian government," the officer said. Though hey again met in April this year, they were frequently in touch with eachother on WhatsApp, he said.

The officer said that in February this year, Dar had came to Delhi for treatment of his nephew who has some heart ailment, and on returning home, told Aabid about it.

"Upon hearing about Dar's visit to Delhi, Aabid assigned him with the task to assassinate Swami Narsinghanand as he committed 'Gustakh-e-Rasool' (insult of the Prophet).

"Aabid also gave weapon handling training to Dar for the purpose of target killing and Rs 6,500," he said, adding that Aabid promised him that he would be paid substantial amount for carrying out the action and also told him that a person, code named Umar would receive him in Delhi.

Revealing the plot, the officer said that Aabid had called Dar to meet in Sangam area of Anantnag in the second week of April and informed that he would have to go to Delhi to kill Yati Narsinghanand whose video were shown to him by Aabid.

"Dar left Jammu and Kashmir on April 23 and after arriving in Delhi, he was in touch with Umar through Telegram." A sum of Rs 35,000 was received in his account in J&K Bank on the day he left.

The officer said that Umar was to arrange his recce and stay in Delhi and also to provide access to Narsinghanand to carry out his killing.

"Dar met Umar in the Jama Masjid area as directed by Aabid. Umar took Dar to one of his hideouts for three days and later shifted him to Shiva Hotel in Paharganj," he said.

The officer further said that Umar also brought the puja items and the orange-coloured clothes as a cover to gain entry in temple.

"Further, he, along with Umar, received the arms consignment from another person on the flyover near his hotel," he added.

Another senior officer of the Special Cell said that the police is trying to arrest Umar and also arranged the gun and ammunition.

--IANS

aks/vd