New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday appreciated the "warm message" of his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son who thanked India for 300 oxygen concentrators and 100MT of liquid medical oxygen.



"Appreciate your warm message Foreign Minister. Confident that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will grow from strength to strength," tweeted Jaishankar.

Vietnam's Foreign Minister Son earlier said that the gift of 300 oxygen concentrators and 100MT of liquid medical oxygen is a true testament to the sound and strong Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nation.

"Greatly appreciate the gift of the Government and People of India of 300 oxygen concentrators and 100MT of liquid medical oxygen. This is a true testament to the sound and strong Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," tweeted Son. (ANI)

