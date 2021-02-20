Jaishankar calls Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid 'best equipped' for UNGA President

Male [Maldives], February 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday reiterated India's support for a greater role for the Maldives in multilateral affairs stating that the Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid is "best equipped" to be the President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.



"I reiterate today India's strong support to the candidature of Foreign Minster Abdulla Shahid for President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly next year. Foreign Minister Shahid, with his vast diplomatic experience and his leadership qualities is, in our view, the best equipped to preside over the General Assembly of 193 nations of the world," Jaishankar said at the Joint Conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs.

"We will work together to make this a reality. We would really like to work with you during our membership of the United Nations Security Council for 2021-22," he added.

The minister said that in today's globalised and inter-connected world, "multilateral engagement is also very important." "We have always been supportive of the larger participation of Maldives in various multilateral fora," he said.

The Maldives rejoined the Commonwealth last year.

Meanwhile, the Maldivian foreign minister, in his remarks, compared India-Maldives relations to the "synchronised motion" of two wings of a bird.

"A bird in flight, stays true on course, with not one but two wings in synchronized motion. Our two countries are just like those wings. We work in harmony, we work together, with the same interests, aiming to reach the same destination," he said.

After his Maldives visit, Jaishankar would visit Mauritius on February 22-23.

During his visit to Mauritius, the minister will call on President Prithvirajsing Roopun and Prime Minister Pravind Jagnauth. He will also meet his counterpart the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade and Minister for Land Transport and Light Rail, Alan Ganoo. (ANI)

