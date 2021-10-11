Jaishankar concludes Kyrgyz visit, discusses Afghanistan, mutual interests with counterpart

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], October 11 (ANI): During his two-day visit to Kyrgyzstan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks on a range of issues with the country's Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev in Bishkek including on developments in the region, in particular, the Afghan situation and its implications for the peace and security of the region.



"We are closely following the developments in Afghanistan. It concerns all of us. Any instability in Afghanistan will have an impact in the region," Jaishankar said in a statement, adding that there are expectations of the international community from the current regime in Afghanistan, which are adequately elaborated in the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR).

Meanwhile, Jaishankar and Kazakbaev agreed on greater emphasis on preservation and promotion of cultural links between the two countries.

"To commemorate the current Year of India-Kyrgyz Cultural Exchanges (2021-22), our Embassy in Bishkek has organised various events like Yoga Day, cultural shows, photo exhibitions, etc despite the Covid pandemic," read the statement.

Both countries have also agreed to explore joint-development projects in the fields of eco-tourism, jewellery design, pharma, medicines, medical education, IT Parks and data banks.

"New Delhi will also support the establishment of three more telemedicine centers in Batken, Jalal-Ababd and Chui regions of Kyrgyz Republic," the EAM said.

Underlining that development cooperation is gradually emerging as an important pillar of cooperation between the two countries, Jaishankar said: "Our telemedicine centers have helped Kyrgyz people in rural areas get connected to medical facilities in cities."

EAM also said that he had a detailed and productive meeting on Monday morning with Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev on various facets of cooperation. "We agreed to encourage our Chambers and business to work closely while the governments will continue to play a facilitative role," EAM said in a statement.

New Delhi has also agreed on a USD 200 million Line of Credit support for development projects in Kyrgyzstan. (ANI)

