Jaishankar, Cypriot counterpart discuss regional, global developments during virtual meet

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday had a virtual meeting with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides, during which they reviewed bilateral cooperation and discussed major regional and global developments.



Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said he had a warm meeting with the Cypriot minister.

"A warm virtual meeting with FM @Christodulides of Cyprus. Reaffirmed our deep and historical friendship. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation and discussed major regional and global developments. Conversation reflected our shared perspectives," he tweeted. (ANI)

