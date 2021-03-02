  1. Sify.com
  4. Jaishankar discusses bilateral cooperation, regional situation with Kuwaiti counterpart

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 2nd, 2021, 19:37:28hrs
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Kuwait counterpart Dr Ahmed Nasser Mohammed AlSabah on Tuesday discussed bilateral cooperation and the regional situation.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said, he had a "warm" conversation with Mohammed AlSabah and he looks forward to meet him in person.
"Warm conversation with FM @anmas71 of Kuwait. Positive discussion on our bilateral cooperation and the regional situation. Look forward to a meeting in person," Jaishankar tweeted.
India recently dispatched a consignment of Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines to assist the country in its fight against the virus.
"Made in India vaccines now reach Kuwait. Valuing our close friendship and strong ties," Jaishankar tweeted. (ANI)

