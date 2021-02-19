  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Jaishankar discusses bilateral cooperation with Armenian counterpart

Jaishankar discusses bilateral cooperation with Armenian counterpart

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Feb 19th, 2021, 19:39:50hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke with his new Armenian counterpart Ara Aivazian and discussed bilateral cooperation.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, he had a "warm" conversation with Aivazian and he looks forward to working with him closely.
"Warm conversation with my new Armenian counterpart @Aivazian_Ara. Appreciate his briefing on the situation in his region. Discussed our bilateral cooperation. Look forward to working with him closely," Jaishankar tweeted.
Ara Aivazian was appointed as foreign minister of Armenia in November 2020. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features