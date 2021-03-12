Jaishankar discusses bilateral cooperation with Syrian Foreign Minister

New Delhi [India] March 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed bilateral cooperation with his Syrian counterpart Dr Fayssal Mekdad.

"A cordial conversation with FM Dr Fayssal Mekdad of Syria. Discussed our bilateral cooperation. Will work together on humanitarian, health and capacity building challenges," he said.



India has taken steps to strengthen food security in Syria and had gifted 2000 MT of rice last month.

The two countries have historically enjoyed close and friendly relations.

India has always stood in solidarity with the people of Syria and the bilateral engagement has continued apace even during the years of internal conflict there through a number of development and capacity building projects. (ANI)

