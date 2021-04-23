  1. Sify.com
  4. Jaishankar, EU's Margrethe Vestager discuss preparation of virtual India-EU summit

Jaishankar, EU's Margrethe Vestager discuss preparation of virtual India-EU summit

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Apr 23rd, 2021, 15:25:08hrs
New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a discussion with Margrethe Vestager, the Executive Vice President of the European Commission, on Friday on the preparations for the virtual India-EU Summit.

"A warm and productive meeting with EVP of @EU_Commission @vestager. Detailed discussions on the preparation for the virtual India-EU Summit," Jaishankar tweeted.
Due to the COVID-19 surge, the 16th India-EU summit will be held virtually next month.
PM Modi was slated to visit Portugal for the India-EU summit on May 8th and also France for bilateral talks and meeting with the French President Emmanuel Macron. (ANI)

