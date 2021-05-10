Jaishankar express grief over demise of Consul General of Mazar-e-Sharif Vinesh Kalra

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday expressed condolences over the death of Vinesh Kalra, Consul General of Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan.



"Deeply grieved at the passing away of Vinesh Kalra, Consul General, Mazar-e-Sharif. A conscientious and dedicated colleague, he will be missed by us all. Sincerest condolences to his family," Jaishankar tweeted.

According to an official release, Vinesh Kalra was a diplomat from the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. He had served in various Indian Missions abroad viz. Muscat (Oman), Hanoi (Vietnam), Pretoria (South Africa), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Beijing (China). (ANI)

