Jaishankar expresses condolences on demise of former Sri Lankan Foreign Minister

New Delhi [India] August 24 (ANI): Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed condolences on the death of former Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera.



Samaraweera passed away at the age of 65 while receiving treatment for COVID-19 disease at a private hospital in Colombo, Colombo Page reported.

"Samaraweera was a warm and generous personality and a true friend of India. May his soul rest in peace," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

He has also served as a Minister of Mass Media, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Finance in previous Sri Lankan governments. (ANI)

