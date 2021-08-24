  1. Sify.com
  4. Jaishankar expresses condolences on demise of former Sri Lankan Foreign Minister

Last Updated: Tue, Aug 24th, 2021, 16:25:03hrs
New Delhi [India] August 24 (ANI): Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed condolences on the death of former Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera.

Samaraweera passed away at the age of 65 while receiving treatment for COVID-19 disease at a private hospital in Colombo, Colombo Page reported.
"Samaraweera was a warm and generous personality and a true friend of India. May his soul rest in peace," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
He has also served as a Minister of Mass Media, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Finance in previous Sri Lankan governments. (ANI)

