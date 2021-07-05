Jaishankar extends national day greetings to Venezuela, Algeria, Cabo Verde

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday greeted people and governments of Venezuela, Algeria and Cabo Verde on their respective national days.



"Best wishes to FM @Boukadoum_S and the Government and people of Algeria on their National day. Will work together to further advance our close ties," he said in a tweet.

"Congratulate FM @jaarreaza and the Government and people of Venezuela on their National Day," he said in another tweet.

The minister expressed confidence that cooperation between India and Cabo Verde will continue to deepen.

"National Day greetings to FM Dr Rui Figueiredo Soares and the Government and people of Cabo Verde. Confident that our cooperation will continue to deepen," he said. (ANI)

