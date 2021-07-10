Jaishankar, Georgian PM discuss trade, connectivity to take economic ties to higher level

Tbilisi [Georgia], July 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday held a comprehensive discussion with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on a range of issues relating to trade, connectivity considered as key to resilience in a globalized world and expressed the need for greater economic cooperation.



"We have very comprehensively discussed our bilateral cooperation. I think there is a lot that we can be satisfied with. There has been significant Indian investment in Georgia. There are 8000 Indian students here. There are more than 50,000 tourists who come here," said Jaishankar during a joint press statement with the prime minister of Georgia.

The minister said that both sides acknowledged the progress made between the two sides, along with the "potential to do more". "And that potential will only be realized when our two governments make a very focused effort to do so," he added.

Further talking about the bilateral talks, the minister said the two sides held discussions on the connectivity issue. "We also had a discussion on connectivity because you all know connectivity is very much key to competitiveness, it is key to reliability and resilience in a globalized world and whether it is land maritime and air connectivity."

Jaishankar even thanked Georgian PM for looking after the needs of the Indian student community during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I particularly want to thank you prime minister for all the care you have taken of the Indian student community. We know that you went the extra mile to look after our students, in many cases help them return home and then come back to Georgia for studies," he added.

Referring to various projects undertaken by Indians in Georgia, the minister welcomed prospects of working on the investment and trade side.

He also thanked the Georgian government for the installation of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, which will take place later on Saturday. "I am very thankful to the Georgian government and the city of Tbilisi for the installation of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. I am confident that my visit has helped chart a more ambitious roadmap for India- Georgia relationship," the minister said. (ANI)

