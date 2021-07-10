Jaishankar, Georgian President discuss progress of bilateral cooperation, connectivity, Afghanistan

Tbilisi [Georgia], July 10 (ANI): During his two-day visit to Georgia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday called on Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and discussed the progress of bilateral cooperation, connectivity and Afghanistan.



In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to call on President @Zourabichvili_S. Discussed the progress in our bilateral cooperation, connectivity and Afghanistan. Appreciate her strong support for our relationship."

The EAM also had a conversation with Georgian Economy Minister Natela Turnava.

"A good conversation with Economy Minister Natela Turnava. Impressed with Georgia's standing in Ease of Doing Business. Noted the Indian investment, trade, education, tourism & other forms of economic presence. Will work to expand it further," Jaishankar tweeted.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also held a comprehensive discussion with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on a range of issues relating to trade, connectivity considered as key to resilience in a globalized world and expressed the need for greater economic cooperation.

"We have very comprehensively discussed our bilateral cooperation. I think there is a lot that we can be satisfied with. There has been significant Indian investment in Georgia. There are 8,000 Indian students here. There are more than 50,000 tourists who come here," said Jaishankar during a joint press statement with the prime minister of Georgia.

Jaishankar arrived in Tbilisi on Friday on a two-day official visit. Jaishankar was received by his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani on his arrival. (ANI)