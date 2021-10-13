Jaishankar meets Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, agrees to develop broad agenda of practical cooperation

"Thank PM @NikolPashinyan of Armenia for receiving me today. Conveyed greetings of PM @narendramodi. Meeting brought out the many convergences and shared outlook of our two countries. We agreed to develop a broad agenda of practical cooperation that is to our mutual benefit," Jaishankar tweeted.Jaishankar also visited the Matenadaran library. In a series of Tweets, Jaishankar said that "Armenia and India's connect is visible in the Matenadaran library in Yerevan.""The Armenia -India connect so visible in the Matenadaran library in Yerevan. First Armenian newspaper and constitution that were published in Madras(Chennai)," Jaishankar tweeted."Also at Matenadaran library, a copy of the Mahabharata in Sanskrit," he added."Ajanta in Armenia. Paintings of the caves by noted Armenian Artist Sarkis Khachaturian at National Gallery of Armenia in Yerevan," he wrote in another tweet.Earlier today, External Affairs Minister held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan where they agreed on enhancing trade, education and cultural exchanges between the two countries. Jaishankar also met the president of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan.Jaishankar arrived in Yerevan on Tuesday and was welcomed by the Foreign Minister of Armenia Mirzoyan. He is the first Indian External Affairs Minister to visit Armenia.Jaishankar on Sunday embarked on a three-nation tour of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia. His visit is scheduled to conclude today. (ANI)