Jaishankar meets Danish PM Frederiksen, discusses Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan

Copenhagen [Denmark], September 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Denmark, on Sunday met Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and discussed the Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan and EU's global role.



"Thank PM Mette Frederiksen of Denmark for receiving me today. Discussed the Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan and EU's global role," tweeted Jaishankar.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark from September 2-5, as part of a tour to boost bilateral ties and further strengthen India's cooperation with the Central European countries.

He also appreciated the leadership of Frederiksen for taking forward the Green Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"Appreciate her leadership in taking forward our Green Strategic Partnership. Conveyed greetings and good wishes of PM @narendramodi. Valued her insights and assessments on the key issues of our day," tweeted Jaishankar.

Underscoring the importance of bilateral ties with Denmark, Jaishankar said European countries can be enormously helpful for a country like India, in the field of green strategic partnership.

"What's unique about our relationship with Denmark is that Denmark is the only country with which we have a green strategic partnership. And the way we look at it, you know, everybody says build back better, but we also want to grow back greener," Jaishankar said, in a press statement after the 4th India-Denmark Joint Commission Meeting on Saturday.

The minister termed Denmark as a "very very unique partner because of its strengths and best practices which are enormously helpful for a country like India at this stage of its development."

During his visit to Denmark, EAM Jaishankar met his Danish counterpart, Jeppe Kofod and thanked him for the initiative in bringing CEOs of various companies together for Green Strategic Partnership.

Using Denmark's support, Jaishankar said India can carry forward its trade-investment agreements with the European Union. "We have 200 Danish companies operating in India. We have a growing number of Indian companies today here. We also discussed how apart from our own bilateral cooperation, how we could carry forward, our larger trade-investment agreements with the European Union and which we have, I believe have Denmark's support," he said. (ANI)

