Jaishankar meets his Uzbek counterpart Kamilov, discusses Afghanistan at SCO Summit sidelines

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], September 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe and discussed the Afghanistan situation.
#WATCH | A group of artists led by actress and Kathak dancer Prachee Shah Paandya performs in the gala concert at the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) Summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021
SCO is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its foundation, in which India is participating for the fourth time as a full member.
SCO is an intergovernmental organization founded in Shanghai on 15 June 2001. The SCO currently comprises eight Member States (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan), four Observer States interested in acceding to full membership (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia) and six "Dialogue Partners" (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey).
Moreover, The summit is also likely to see Iran become a member from an observer, making the SCO include all major neighbours of Afghanistan and become the most important regional organization on the Afghan issue, reported Global Times. (ANI)