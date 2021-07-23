Jaishankar meets Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Friday met his Maldives Foreign minister Abdulla Shahid, who is on a three-day visit to India.



"A close, cordial and multi-dimensional relationship. EAM @DrSJaishankar welcomes Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives and President-elect of UNGA76 @abdulla_shahid," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Shahid, President-Elect of the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations, is visiting India at the invitation of Jaishankar.

Earlier in the day, Shahid called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lauded India's continuous support and assistance for the development of the country.

According to a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi congratulated Abdulla Shahid on his resounding victory in the election, noting that this reflects the growing stature of the Maldives on the world stage.

The Prime Minister felicitated the President-elect on his Vision Statement for a 'Presidency of Hope', and assured him of India's full support and cooperation during his Presidency.

PM Modi emphasised the importance of reforming the multilateral system, including the United Nations organs, to reflect the current realities of the world and the aspirations of a vast majority of the world's population, the release stated. (ANI)

