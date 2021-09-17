Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart Lavrov at SCO summit, discusses Afghanistan

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], September 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar met Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe and discussed contemporary issues, including Afghanistan.



Jaishankar is on a visit to Tajikistan to attend the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO's) Heads of State Summit in Dushanbe.

"Always good to meet Russian FM Sergey Lavrov. A useful discussion on contemporary issues, including Afghanistan, before the commencement of the SCO Summit," Jaishankar tweeted.

Earlier today, Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi also met.

Jaishankar underlined that it was necessary to ensure progress in the resolution of remaining issues so as to restore peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

During the meeting on the sidelines of the 21st SCO Summit, both Ministers agreed that "military and diplomatic officials of both sides should meet again and continue their discussions to resolve the remaining issues (along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh) at the earliest."

On Thursday, Jaishankar had met with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev and agreed to strengthen traditional cooperation on regional and multilateral issues between both countries.

"Delighted to meet Kyrgyz Republic FM Ruslan Kazakbaev. Noted our growing development partnership. Agreed to strengthen our traditional cooperation on regional and multilateral issues," Jaishankar tweeted.

Tajikistan is the chair of the SCO meeting. (ANI)