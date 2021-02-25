Jaishankar meets Uzbekistan counterpart, agree to strengthen multilateral cooperation

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday wherein they agreed to strengthen their multilateral cooperation.



"Happy to welcome my distinguished colleague FM Abdulaziz Kamilov of Uzbekistan. Discussed our bilateral relations, including development, defence, connectivity, trade and culture," Jaishankar said.

He further said that views on the Afghanistan situation was also exchanged.

"We agreed to strengthen our multilateral cooperation," he added.

Kamilov is in India for a two-day visit and he will be leaving for Tashkent at 4 pm on Thursday. (ANI)

