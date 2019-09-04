Jaishankar on Indonesia, Singapore visit from Wednesday

The Minister will visit Indonesia from Wednesday to Friday.

This is the first visit of an Indian Minister to Indonesia after the new government was sworn in, said a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

"The visit reflects the high priority India attaches to its bilateral relationship with Indonesia, with which we share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and a Shared Vision on Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," it said.

In Indonesia, Jaishankar will hold delegation level talks with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi and also hold bilateral meetings with other senior ministers.

The two sides will discuss the gamut of bilateral relations and global and regional issues of mutual interest. The External Affairs Minister will thereafter visit Singapore, a valued strategic partner in the region, from September 6 to 10 during which he will co-chair the 6th Meeting of Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) with his counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan. The two sides will review the whole range of bilateral issues and provide the direction for further deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries, said the statement. Jaishankar will also call on Singapore's Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister and meet other senior ministers during the visit, and participate in the Business and Innovation event being organised by the High Commission of India, Singapore.