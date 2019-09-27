Jaishankar participates in new initiative for multilateralism

"Thank you all Foreign Ministers - Alliance for Multilateralism," tweeted Jaishankar.

Germany and France had in April this year announced the creation of an "Alliance of Multilateralism" to promote global cooperation at a time of rising nationalism and isolationism.

The initiative was officially launched during the ongoing United Nations General Assembly.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, had announced the initiative in April.

The alliance's first objective would be to show that countries that "support multilateralism and support the United Nations remain the majority in the world." The second objective would be to establish a network of countries ready to support multilateralism and cooperation, including joint efforts on inequality, climate change and the consequences of new technology.