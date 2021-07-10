Jaishankar returns from Georgia visit, memorises 'Goa connect'

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM), S Jaishankar, who was on a two-day visit to Georgia returned back to New Delhi on Sunday with the memories of 'Goa connect'.



"Returned from Georgia with an abiding memory of its Goa connect," tweeted Jaishankar.

He also posted a video of himself, seen standing with a candle in a church, where priests and people were incanting psalms.

Jaishankar handed over the Holy Relic of St Queen Ketevan to the Government and the people of Georgia at a ceremony in the presence of His Holiness and Beatitude Ilia II, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, and the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.

St Queen Ketevan was a 17th century Georgian Queen who attained martyrdom. Her relics were found in 2005 at the St. Augustine Convent in Old Goa, India, on the basis of medieval Portuguese records.

Earlier on Saturday, Jaishankar and his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Tbilisi Park.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "A fitting conclusion to a memorable visit. Joined by VPM/FM @DZalkaliani in unveiling the Mahatma Gandhi statue in a prominent Tbilisi Park."

Jaishankar arrived in Tbilisi on Friday on a two-day official visit. Jaishankar was received by his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani on his arrival.

Both the ministers held a bilateral meeting and discussed economic cooperation, tourism, trade, and connectivity between the two countries.

"It was a very good discussion. We discussed economic cooperation, tourism, trade and connectivity. Our relationship is doing well. There're some big Indian projects in Georgia," said EAM Jaishankar. (ANI)

