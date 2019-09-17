Jaishankar takes a veiled jibe at Pakistan over its human rights record

New Delhi [India], Sep 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday took a veiled jibe at Pakistan over the grave human rights situation in the nation, saying if there is "a human rights audit today in this part of the world I can pretty confidently assert who'll come last in it."

"Regarding minorities in Pakistan, this isn't a new thing. Here's a country which is waxing eloquent about other nations. Look at their treatment of minorities, I think minority number has come down dramatically in last 70 yrs to a point where they don't even put it out publicly anymore," he said briefing the media on the completion of Modi government's 100 days."What is happening now in Sindh (Pakistan) is not the only thing which has happened in the last 100 days. You also had cases of abduction of Sikh girls. I think if there is a human rights audit today in this part of the world I can pretty confidently assert who'll come last in it," the minister said.The remarks came following the incident of Jagjit Kaur, 19, who went missing for a number of days, was found on Thursday after she was forcibly converted to Islam and made to marry a Muslim man. Daughter of Bhagwan Singh, a 'granthi' (priest) of Gurudwara Tambu Sahib, she was converted to Islam at gunpoint.The incidents have sparked a furore in India, with several political leaders across parties seeking action against the perpetrators.On August 30 also, India had asked for immediate remedial action after reports of the abduction and forceful conversion of Sikh girl in Pakistan."The Ministry has received a number of representations from various quarters of civil society in India, including Sikh religious bodies in India, at the reports of the incident of abduction and forced conversion of a minor Sikh girl in Pakistan. We have shared these concerns with the Government of Pakistan and asked for immediate remedial action," the MEA spokesperson had said.In a recent incident, properties were vandalized including a temple in Ghotki after a school principal from the minority Hindu community was booked on charges of alleged blasphemy.As part of its agenda, Pakistan will also raise the issue at the upcoming 42nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York later this month. (ANI)