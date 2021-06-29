Jaishankar takes up 'Covishield' authorisation for travel with EU foreign policy chief

Matera [Itlay], June 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and discussed vaccine production and access.



He also took up 'Covishield' authorisation for travel to Europe.

Jaishankar, who is in Italy for G20 foreign ministers meeting, said he will be following up on the matter concerning authorisation for made in India COVID-19 vaccine.

"A comprehensive review of our relationship with EUHR VP @JosepBorrellF. Taking forward the agenda of the Leaders' Summit. Discussed vaccine production and access. Took up 'Covishield' authorisation for travel to Europe. Will be following up," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

In his address at the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting, Jaishankar said international cooperation is the answer to the challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said that institutional multilateralism has been found wanting and reforms have many forms but vaccine equity will be the immediate test.



The minister said the real economy needs decentralised globalisation, including in manufacturing, food and health and resilient supply chains must develop in parallel.

He said there was a need of greater international cooperation to deal with the COVID-19 challenge. (ANI)

