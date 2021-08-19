Jaishankar to chair UNSC meet on 'threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts'

New York [US], August 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will chair the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on "threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts" on Thursday (local time), under India's presidency in August.



The Foreign Minister also chaired a high-level meeting at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday (local time). The event was an Open Debate on 'Protecting the Protectors: Technology and Peacekeeping'.

This comes as the Taliban on Sunday took control of Kabul and installed themselves in the presidential palace in Kabul.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press release said that both these topics are priorities for India during its UNSC innings.

Jaishankar reached New York on Monday to preside over two high-level meetings of the UNSC on UN peacekeeping and terrorism.

"Today in the UNSC. EAM @DrSJaishankar will chair UNSC meetings: Adoption of Resolution on "Protecting the Protectors" on @UNPeacekeeping; Open Debate on Technology and Peacekeeping," India at UN tweeted.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and held discussions on Afghanistan. "Good to meet UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres. Our discussions focused on Afghanistan, following upon the Security Council meeting yesterday," Jaishankar tweeted.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people.

President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the terrorists entered the city on Sunday. Panic gripped the Afghan capital as people fear about a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings. (ANI)