Jaishankar to visit Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Armenia from October 10

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Saturday, Jaishankar's first stop is Kyrgyzstan from October 10 to 11.

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Aiming to boost the trade and energy sectors among others, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will embark on a trip to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia from October 10 to 13.

This will be Jaishankar's first visit to the country as External Affairs Minister. He will hold a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, apart from calling on President Sadyr Japarov, it said.

Some agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) are also expected to be signed during the visit, the statement.

From October 11 to 12, Jaishankar will be in Kazakhstan to attend the 6th Ministerial meeting of the Conference of Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Nur-Sultan.

Kazakhstan is the current Chair and initiator of the CICA Forum.

Jaishankar is also expected to hold bilateral talks with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister and call on the Kazakh leadership.

His last stop is Armenia from October 12 to 13.

The statement said that this will be the first ever-visit of an External Affairs Minister of India to independent Armenia.

He will have meetings with his Armenian counterpart as well as call on the Prime Minister and President of the National Assembly.

"The visit will provide an opportunity for reviewing the progress in our bilateral ties with the three countries as well as share views on developments in the region. It will be a continuation of our increased engagement with countries in our ‘extended neighbourhood'," the Ministry statement added.

--IANS

jw/ksk/