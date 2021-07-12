Jaishankar to visit Tajikistan for SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meet

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will visit Tajikistan on July 13-14 at the invitation of Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, to take part in the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers.



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a release on Monday said that the meeting will discuss the achievements of the organisation as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of its formation this year.

The meeting will also assess the preparation for the upcoming SCO Council of Heads of States on September 16-17 in Dushanbe and exchange views on current international and regional issues.

EAM Jaishankar will also participate in the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan that will meet on July 14 with the participation of the Afghanistan government, the statement added. (ANI)

