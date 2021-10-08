Jaishankar, UK counterpart 'agree to facilitate travel between two nations'

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): A day after the UK government announced that no quarantine will be required for vaccinated Indians travellers, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his British counterpart Liz Truss held talks on Friday and agreed to facilitate travel between the two nations.



"Good to talk to UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz. Agreed to facilitate travel between our two countries. This will help to implement the Roadmap 2030," Jaishankar tweeted.

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, on Thursday, said that there would be no quarantine required for fully vaccinated Indian travellers in the UK from October 11, thereby ending the row over what New Delhi described as "discriminatory" travel rules by London.

Last month, London announced the new rules making it mandatory for a 10-day quarantine and RT-PCR test even for fully vaccinated Indians travelling to the UK.

Enraged by the move, India in retaliation has imposed reciprocal measures for UK citizens travelling to India since October 4. (ANI)

