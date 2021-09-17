Jaishankar, Wang underlines to restore peace, tranquillity along LAC in Eastern Ladakh

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Friday underlined that it was necessary to ensure progress in the resolution of remaining issues so as to restore peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.



During the meeting on the sidelines of the 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe, both Ministers agreed that "military and diplomatic officials of both sides should meet again and continue their discussions to resolve the remaining issues (along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh) at the earliest."

The two Ministers exchanged views on the current situation along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh as well as on global developments, read the Ministry of External Affairs release.

Jaishankar noted that since their last meeting on July 14, the two sides had made some progress in the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and had completed the disengagement in the Gogra area.

"However there were still some outstanding issues that needed to be resolved," read the release.

Jaishankar recalled that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang had in their last meeting noted that the bilateral relations were at low ebb. Both sides had agreed that a prolongation of the existing situation was not in the interest of either side as it was impacting the relationship in a negative manner.

He, therefore, emphasized that the two sides should work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols.

Jaishankar further underlined that it was necessary to ensure progress in the resolution of remaining issues so as to restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh noting that peace and tranquillity in the border areas have been an essential basis for progress in the bilateral relations.

"In this regard, the Ministers agreed that military and diplomatic officials of the two sides should meet again and continue their discussions to resolve the remaining issues at the earliest," read the release.

The two Ministers also exchanged views on the recent global developments. Jaishankar conveyed that India had never subscribed to any clash of civilisations theory.

He said that India and China had to deal with each other on merits and establish a relationship based on mutual respect.

For this, it was necessary that China avoid viewing our bilateral relations from the perspective of its relations with third countries. Asian solidarity would depend on the example set by India-China relations.

The two Ministers agreed to remain in touch. (ANI)