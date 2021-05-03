Jaishankar's help sought for return of Kashmiri students to B'desh

In its letter, the JKSA said that exams in universities and medical colleges in Bangladesh will commence from May 31, after being postponed on April 3 and students informed that the new dates will be announced two weeks after Eid.

Srinagar, May 3 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Monday wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar requesting him to facilitate the travel of Kashmiri students studying in Bangladesh for their exams.

It said due to the second Covid wave, hundreds of students had returned to India and now all of a sudden, new dates for the exams have been announced.

The letter further reads that the Bangladesh government has suspended air travel with India, students must be ensured a flight back to the country as the future of students was at stake.

"Keeping in view the above facts, we request your good self to resolve the issue on humanitarian grounds and facilitate our travel to Bangladesh. We request you to direct the concerned officials to act swiftly and provide necessary assistance to Kashmiri students so that we are able to attend examination on time," the letter read.

Over 100 Kashmiri students, enrolled in different medical colleges of Bangladesh, are stuck due to the pandemic.

