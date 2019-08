The cremation was attended by Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javdekar, Smriti Irani, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Also present were BJP veteran L.K. Advani as well as other party leaders including B.S. Yediyurappa, Gautam Gambhir, along with opposition leaders Sharad Pawar.

Jaitley passed away at AIIMS on Saturday after a prolonged illness.