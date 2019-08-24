Jaitley had great intellect, knowledge: Pranab

The former President said he had visited Jaitley at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday and prayed for his speedy recovery.

"Deeply saddened at the untimely passing away of Arun Jaitley. Visited him just day before and prayed for his speedy recovery. He was a leader with deep intellect and knowledge, and a voice of reason. He will be dearly missed. My prayers with his family, friends and admirers," Mukherjee tweeted.

Jaitley, who was admitted at AIIMS in Delhi since August 9, passed away on Saturday after prolonged illness. He was 66.