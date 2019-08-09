Jaitley in AIIMS, PM, Shah visit hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other top BJP leaders visited the hospital to inquire about his condition.

A senior AIIMS doctor told IANS that Jaitley was admitted to the cardiology department at 10 a.m. "for a medical check-up. He is being monitored by a team of endocrinologist, nephrologist and cardiologist".

Jaitley's family members are present at the VIP room of the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre in AIIMS.

"He is stable now and we are keeping a close eye on his health," the doctor added.