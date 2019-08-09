Jaitley in AIIMS ICU; PM, Shah visit hospital (2nd Lead)

"... He is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors. At present, he is haemodynamically stable," Aarti Vij, Chairman of AIIMS' Media and Protocol Division, said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other top BJP leaders visited the hospital to inquire about his condition.

A senior AIIMS doctor told IANS that Jaitley was admitted to the cardiology department at 10 a.m. "for a medical check-up" and was being monitored by a team comprising an endocrinologist, a nephrologist and a cardiologist.

Jaitley's family members are present at the VIP room of the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre in AIIMS.