Jaitley made India world's fastest growing economy: Shah

In a series of tweets, Shah said, "I am deeply saddened by the death of Arun Jaitley. Jaitley's departure is a personal loss for me. I have lost not only a senior leader of the organization but also an integral member of the family whose support and guidance I have been receiving for years."

His remarks came soon after Jaitley, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), passed away on Saturday afternoon. He had been in hospital since August 9.

Recalling his experience of working with Jaitley, Shah said, "It was a pleasant experience for everyone to meet Jaitleyji with a jovial personality and hold discussions with him. Today his departure has brought such a vacancy in the country's politics and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is not possible to be replenished soon."

Shah said with his unique experience and rare ability, "Arunji served various responsibilities in organization and government. An ardent speaker and dedicated activist, Arunji held important positions like the country's Finance Minister, Defence Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha." "He (Jaitley) made an indelible mark as the Finance Minister of the country during the Modi government's 2014-19 tenure and brought on ground Modiji's poor welfare vision and propelled India as the world's fastest growing economy. "Be it the matter of taking action on black money, the matter of realizing the dream of 'GST', the matter of demonetisation or the relief of the common man, in every decision of his, the welfare of the country and the people of the country was visible. The country will always remember him for his very simple and sensitive personality," he said in another tweet. "I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give the bereaved family the power to bear this disconnection. Om shanti shanti shanti," he added.